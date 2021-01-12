Eel River Bar First Nation under self-imposed, tighter COVID-19 restrictions

A First Nation near Dalhousie has implemented tighter COVID-19 restrictions within its borders.

Eel River Bar First Nation announced Friday that the community would immediate move to the 'Moose Phase' if its recovery plan, the equivalent to New Brunswick's 'Red' level.

As a result, most band operations and projects will be on hold for at least a two-week period.

The band says it hasn't been notified of any positive cases within the community or with staff, but says it's aware of three confirmed exposure risks identified by Public Health through contact tracing.

The band says it will re-evaluate the situation around January 22nd.