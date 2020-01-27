Effort to help injured right whale off U.S. coast was first of its kind

When scientists used a dart to give a shot to a badly injured newborn right whale off the coast of Florida last week, it was the first time the system was used to deliver antibiotics.

A crew of trained specialists got close enough to the injured calf and its mother off the coast of Fernandina Beach to inject the baby using a syringe fired from an air gun.

Brian Sharp with the International Fund for Animal Welfare says the system was developed about 12 years ago as a way to sedate whales who became badly entangled in fishing gear.

In this case, the dart was filled with antibiotics in an effort to help the calf fight off injuries consistent with a propeller strike.

The injured calf is the fourth that's been spotted off the southeastern U.S. coast since mid-December, but it has not been seen since last week.

Right whales are critically endangered, with only an estimated 400 surviving in the wild, and deaths have outpaced births in recent years.