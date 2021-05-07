Eight new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick on Friday

Public Health reported eight new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick on Friday, including two travel-related cases where New Brunswickers are isolating out of province.

The three cases in Zone 1 (Moncton Region) are all close contacts of previously confirmed cases, while the one case in Zone 2 (Saint John Region) is travel-related.

There is a case under investigation, a travel-related case and a close contact of a previous case in Zone 6 (Bathurst Region) and a travel-related case in Zone 7 (Miramichi Region).

With 10 recoveries also reported, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick stands at 140, with eight patients in hospital, three of whom are outside the province, and two people being treated in ICU.

New Brunswick residents who are in other Canadian jurisdictions at the time of being diagnosed with COVId-19 are recorded in New Brunswick's COVID-19 statistics, as long as they have a valid Medicare card and a New Brunswick home address.

The cases are counted in the health zones of their home communities.

On Friday, Public Health declared the COVID-19 outbreak at Murray Street Lodge in Grand Bay-Westfield as officially over.

A section of Zone 4, including Edmundston and the Upper Madawaska region, Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls remain in the Orange level.

All other zones and communities in the province, including the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions in Zone 4, remain in the Yellow level.