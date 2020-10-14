Eight new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick Wednesday

Public Health is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Wednesday.

At a press conference in Fredericton Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Medical Officer of Health, said there are two new cases in Zone 1, the Moncton Region and six in Zone 5, the Campbellton-Restigouche Region.

The cases in Zone 1 are an individual in their 60s and another in their 70s, while the cases in Zone 5 include one person in their 30s, two each in their 40s and 50s, and one in their 60s.

Dr. Russell added the cause of the outbreak in Zone 1, the Moncton Region, has been traced to travel, while the origin of the outbreak in Zone 5 is still being investigated.

She added there are currently 150 individuals self-isolating in Zone 1 and 320 self-isolating in Zone 5.

Public Health says there have been no cases of student to student transmission in Zone 5, with Dr. Russell adding some schools are closed due to operational needs, not because of community transmission.

Overall, New Brunswick has conducted 87,677 COVID-19 tests, with 292 positive cases.

Two people have died as a result of the virus, and their are currently five people in the province who are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, with one in ICU.

There are currently 90 active cases of COVID-19, with 43 in Zone 1, the Moncton Region, two in each of Zone 2 and 3, the Saint John and Fredericton Region, and 43 in Zone 5, the Campbellton-Restigouche Region.