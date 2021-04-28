Eight new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick Wednesday

Public Health reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Wednesday.

Two cases in Zone 1 (Moncton Region) are close contacts of previously confirmed cases, while four cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton Region) include two close contacts of previous cases, a case under investigation and a travel-related case.

The two cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) include a travel related case and a close contact of a previously confirmed case.

With 23 recoveries also reported, there are 122 active COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick, with four people receiving treatment in hospital, two of whom are in intensive care.

Government says eight cases are linked to an outbreak at Magee House, a residence at UNB in Fredericton.

Residents, family members and staff will be retested today, while residents and staff of Elizabeth Parr-Johnston residence were tested on Tuesday and are awaiting the results as they self-isolate.

Officials say a temporary outdoor, appointment-only COVID-19 testing clinic will operate from noon to 5:00 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Nackawic Shopping Mall.

This clinic is in response to a possible public exposure which took place at Canada Post on Otis Drive on Monday and is for asymptomatic individuals who were at the site.

A section of Zone 4, including Edmundston and the Upper Madawaska region, Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls remain in the Orange level.

All other zones and communities in the province, including the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions in Zone 4, remain in the Yellow level.