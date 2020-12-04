Eight new COVID-19 cases reported in N.B. Friday, 111 active cases

Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported in New Brunswick on Friday.

Officials say the cases include a person in their 30s in Zone 1, the Moncton Region, a person in their 50s and one in their 60s in Zone 2, the Saint John Region, and a person in their 60s in Zone 3, the Fredericton Region.

Three cases involving people under 19 and one case involving a person in their 40s are in Zone 4, the Edmundston Region.

All cases are self-isolating and are being investigated.

There are 111 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, but no one is being treated for the virus in hospital.

Overall, 131,656 tests have been conducted, resulting in 528 positive cases in the province.

There have been 7 deaths attributed to the virus, and 410 people have recovered after testing positive.