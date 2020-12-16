Eight new COVID-19 cases reported in N.B. Wednesday

Public Health reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Wednesday.

Officials say one case in Zone 1, the Moncton Region, involves an individual in their 20s and is related to international travel.

Five of the cases are in Zone 3, the Fredericton Region, and involve two people under 19, an individual in their 20s and two in their 30s, with one under investigation, another related to international travel and three identified as being close contacts of previously reported cases.

There are also two cases in Zone 4, the Edmundston Region, involving an individual in their 20s and one in their 30s who are both identified as close contacts of previously reported cases.

All eight cases are self-isolating.

There are 51 active COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick, with three people in hospital, including two being treated in ICU.

Overall, 142,228 tests have been conducted, resulting in 567 positive cases.

8 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported and 507 people have recovered.

