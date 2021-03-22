Eight new COVID-19 cases reported in New Brunswick on Monday

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Monday.

Public Health says three of the new cases are in Zone 1 (Moncton Region), and include two close contacts of a previous case and one travel-related case.

There is one new travel-related case in Zone 2 (Saint John Region) and a new case involving a close contact of a previous infection in Zone 3 (Fredericton Region).

The three new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) include one travel-related case and two close contacts of previously reported cases.

Officials say there are 55 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, with two people receiving treatment in hospital.

Government says vaccination clinics in Hampton, St. Stephen and Miramichi will be available for staff from 17 high schools in those areas on Tuesday.

Clinics are scheduled for high school staff in the Fredericton region on Wednesday and in the Saint John region on Thursday.

Additional clinics will be held Friday for high school staff in the Tracadie and Moncton regions, and on Monday in the Shediac, Bathurst and Campbellton regions.

More detailed information about the clinics and registration will be sent directly to the appropriate school staff.

Overall, 245,730 COVID-19 tests have been completed in New Brunswick, 1,498 infections have been identified, with 30 deaths reported and 1,412 people considered to have recovered.