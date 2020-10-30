Eight-year-old girl dies in Tracadie collision 

Police say an eight-year-old girl has died following a vehicle-pedestrian collision in Tracadie Thursday evening.

Officers and firefighters responded around 7:00 p.m. to a collision involving a vehicle and a youth on a push-scooter in a crosswalk at the intersection of Rue du Couvent and Rue Principale.

RCMP say the girl from Tracadie was transported to hospital and died later as a result of her injuries while the occupants of the vehicle were not injured.

Police say a Collision Reconstructionist is assisting with the ongoing investigation.