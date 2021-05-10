Election results to be released Tuesday May 25

Elections New Brunswick will release results of the May 10th municipal council, district education council and health authority board elections on May 25th.

In a release, Chief Electoral Officer Kim Poffenroth says, "With the delay of voting in the Edmundston-Madawaska region, resulting from the public health lockdown, their last day of ordinary voting was changed to May 25, allowing electors in that region an opportunity to vote."

The province says all tabulation machines and ballots cast in the elections as of Monday will be shipped to secure location in Fredericton this week.

Poffenroth says candidates, their scrutineers and the public can watch a live stream of the votes being extracted in a process that will be observed from start to finish by the Provincial Integrity Commissioner.

Results will be immediately posted on the Elections New Brunswick website when the polls close in the Edmundston and the Upper Madawaska area at 8:00 p.m. on May 25th.