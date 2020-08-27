Elections N.B. asking electors to help flatten election curve

Elections New Brunswick has launched the "Vote Early and Vote Safely" campaign.

A release states the campaign promotes voting at returning offices, during the two days of advance voting and voting by mail.

Chief Electoral Officer Kim Poffenroth says in the release, "To help reduce the potential of lineups at polling stations on Election Day, we are encouraging voters to take advantage of the early voting opportunities that are available."

Elections New Brunswick says a multimedia campaign will use TV ads, YouTube, radio commercials and various social media platforms to ensure the message reaches a wide audience of electors.

Advance polls take place on Saturday September 5 and Tuesday September 8, while Election Day is Monday September 14.

Polls in New Brunswick are open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.