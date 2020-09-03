Elections NB reporting increase in mail-in ballot requests, lineups at returning offices

New Brunswick's chief electoral officer says there has been a significant increase in people applying for mail-in ballots for the provincial election next month.



Kim Poffenroth says election officers are also reporting lineups at returning offices of people interested in voting early.



Poffenroth says it's a good thing for people to take advantage of opportunities to eliminate crowding at polling stations on election day on September 14th.



Advance polls open on Saturday for the first provincial election to be held during the COVID-19 pandemic.