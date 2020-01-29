Elections NB: Too late to implement financing rules for 2020 municipal elections

New Brunswickers are slated to cast ballots in municipal elections in May, but the province still has no rules about campaign spending.

There are rules provincial and federal candidates must follow when it comes to contribution limits and donor disclosures but not at the municipal level.

Elections NB's chief electoral officer Kim Poffenroth tells CBC it's too late to implement such rules this time around.

That means individual candidates are left to decide weather or not to disclose such information.

(with files from CBC)