Elections New Brunswick has options for voters in isolation

Elections New Brunswick is urging New Brunswickers who are unable to vote in person due to COVID-19 isolation or modified isolation, but wish to do so, to contact their local returning office.

The electoral body says options that may be considered for people in isolation include voting by mail, if time allows, curbside voting and other forms of contactless voting.

Chief Electoral Officer Kim Poffenroth said in a release, "We will do our utmost to make sure every New Brunswicker is provided with the opportunity to vote, while at the same time respecting public health rules and protecting the thousands of people working for us during these election."

Poffenroth also called on New Brunswickers to be patient and understanding as election officials to their best to deliver these elections during the unusual and challenging circumstances of this pandemic.

Election Day for most of New Brunswick is Monday May 10th, except for the Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) communities that were in lockdown, who will go to the polls on Tuesday May 25th.