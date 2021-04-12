Elections suspended in areas impacted by lockdown in Zone 4

Elections New Brunswick has suspended elections in the areas of Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) that are impacted by the latest lockdown due to COVID-19.

A release states elections are suspended in Edmundston, Haut-Madawaska, Lac Baker, Rivière-Verte, Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska and Saint Léonard.

The lockdown means elections are also suspended for Francophone Northwest school subdistricts 1, 2, 3 and 4, Anglophone West sub-district 1 and for Vitalité Health Network subregions A3 and A4.

Government says the suspension of voting also means the reporting of results for the rest of the province will be delayed untl all electors have had the opportunity to cast a ballot.

A determination on when the municipal electoral officer may restart the electoral process in the affected area is dependant on the duration of the lockdown.