Electric vehicle owners now able to charge up in Beresford

Owners of electric vehicles can now charge up in Beresford.

The new charging station is located at the Wilfred C. Foulem Complex at 855-2 Rue Principale.

It's capable of charging two vehicles at once, however one side is reserved for the town's new electric vehicle.

Money for the charging station, which is part of the 'SAUVéR project' comes from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Green Municipal Fund, Transport Canada's iZEV program, and the Town of Beresford.