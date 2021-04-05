Eleven new cases of COVID-19 reported in N.B. on Sunday

New Brunswick confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the active case count to 162.

Two of the new cases were identified in the Saint John region -- one is a contact of a previous case and the other is travel related.

The remaining nine cases were found in the Edmundston region and all but two are contacts of older cases -- the rest are under investigation.

Government says a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Loch Lomond School in Saint John on Saturday and the school community was notified.

Officials say 15 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, seven of whom are in an intensive care unit.

Nine new cases were reported on Saturday and nine more on Friday.

Sixteen of those were in the Edmundston region, with the other two in the Saint John region.

Also on Saturday, Public Health has declared an outbreak at Résidence Rolande Long, a special care home in Edmundston, following one recent confirmed case of COVID-19.

Members of the Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team are on site providing support for residents and the facility’s care team.

(With files from The Canadian Press)