Elgin man charged with several offences including forcible confinement

An Elgin man faces several charges in connection with the alleged aggravated assault and forcible confinement of a woman.

The RCMP says officers discovered a 56-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman, both injured after being called for a well-being check on Gowland Mountain Road last Saturday.

The man was arrested and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries while the woman was treated by paramedics at the scene.

James Steeves is charged with aggravated assault, forcible confinement, sexual assault, uttering threats, and overcoming resistance to the commission of an indictable offence.

He'll remain in custody until his bail hearing on December 23rd.

Police continue to investigate.

