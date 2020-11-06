Elgin man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

An Elgin man will spend the next two years behind bars after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

In a news release Thursday, the RCMP says 56-year-old Gregory George Shaffer pleaded guilty to charges of making available child pornography, possession of child pornography, and personation with intent.

A previous charge of accessing child pornography was vacated.

Shaffer was arrested in November of 2018.

In addition to jail time, Shaffer will be on the National Sex Offender Registry for 20 years and has been ordered to provide a DNA sample.

Upon his release, Shaffer is must abide by conditions set out by the court, including not accessing the internet.