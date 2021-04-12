Elsipogtog First Nation named Kraft Hockeyville Winner for 2021

A New Brunswick First Nation is this year's Kraft Hockeyville winner.

The Elsipogtog First Nation will get $250,000 for upgrades to its arena and an opportunity to host an NHL preseason game.

The Chief Young Eagle Recreation Centre, which first opened its doors in 1979, was damaged in a fire last fall.



As a result, Kraft says the preseason game venue and timing will be made at a later date.

The First Nation is the second New Brunswick community to be crowned Kraft Hockeyville winner, after the Tom Donovan arena in Renous hosted a pre-season game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Florida Panthers in 2019.

Saint Adolphe, Manitoba, Lumsden, Saskatchewan and Bobcayegon, Ontario will each receive $25,000 in arena upgrades as the other three finalists.

(With files from Bell Media's Charles M. Renshaw)