Elsipogtog First Nation woman charged in connection with stabbing in community

An 18-year-old Elsipogtog First Nation woman has been charged in connection with a stabbing incident in the community.

Mounties responded to a call on Oak Street on Wednesday regarding a woman who had suffered stab wounds.

The 22-year-old was taken to hospital with what are believed to be serious injures.

Tia Augustine was charged with assault on Monday and will remain in custody until her bail hearing on January 25th.

Police continue to investigate.

