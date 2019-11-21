Emergency measures implemented as Campbellton Regional Hospital grapples with lack of beds

A lack of beds at the Campbellton Regional Hospital has the facility in crisis mode.

As of Wednesday, the Acadie-Nouvelle reports 42 patients were being accommodated on stretchers due to a lack of beds.

The network has implemented emergency measures to bring the situation under control, which include no new admissions, redirecting ambulances to other health facilities,

Unavoidable admissions are being directed to the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst.

Until further notice the hospital's surgical and obstetrics services will be closed while staff are being asked to release patients able to be discharged in an effort to free up beds.

Hospital management says the situation is mostly due to beds being used by patients requiring long-term care, mostly the elderly who are waiting for space in nursing homes.