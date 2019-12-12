Energy company says Bathurst caved to public pressure when it pulled out of wind farm project

Bathurst's former partner in a proposed wind farm on the Acadian Peninsula says the city caved to public pressure when it withdrew from the project.

Residents near the proposed site opposed the project, saying there was a lack of consultation and that they worried about the effects the turbines would have on the community and environment.

The city voted to withdraw its funding application earlier this week, citing a change in financial projections.

Mayor Paolo Fongemie had said public pressure played no role in the city's decision to withdraw its application.

Naveco Power CEO Amit Virmani says its unfortunate that a handful of opponents spread misinformation about the project.

Virmani says he'll be approaching other communities who have expressed interest in the project.

(with files from ICI Radio-Canada)