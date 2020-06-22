Environment Canada extends Heat Warning for N.B. into Tuesday

Environment Canada has further extended the Heat Warning for New Brunswick into Monday and Tuesday.

Forecasters say hot and humid conditions will continue, with Humidex values of 39 expected.

There's no respite from the heat overnight either as the weather agency says Monday night's low will be near 18 degrees Celsius.

Environment Canada warns some areas of the province could exceed warning criteria again on Tuesday night and Wednesday before a break in the heat.

The Heat Warning does not apply to Saint John & County or Grand Manan & Coastal Charlotte County.

Tips to beat the heat include drinking plenty of water, even before you feel thirsty and staying in a cool place.

People or pets should never be left inside a parked vehicle.

Environment Canada says Heat Warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.