Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Chaleur Region

Break out the shovels and snowblower...

A snowfall warning from Environment Canada says we can expect between 15 and 35 centimetres of snow beginning Thursday and into the weekend.

The department says snow will begin Thursday afternoon and break in the evening, before re-intensifying overnight.

It says snow will continue through Friday night then taper off into flurries on Saturday morning.

Environment Canada says strong winds Friday night and into Saturday morning could cause reduced visibility, making travelling difficult.