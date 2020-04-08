Environment Canada says Chaleur Region in for another winter-like blast

Spring my have arrived, but it looks like we're in for another blasting by 'Old Man Winter'.

A special weather statement for the Chaleur Region says we can expect wet snow beginning Thursday night and into Friday with a total accumulation of between 15 and 25 centimetres.

Environment Canada is forecasting winds gusting up to 80 km/h along with pounding surf and higher-than-normal water levels.

The department warns of shore or beach erosion, along with possible damage to coastal infrastructure along the Acadian coast.

Conditions are expected to improve late Friday.