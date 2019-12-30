Environment Canada warns weather system could impact New Year's Eve/Day travel in NB

It appears as though Mother Nature's looking to start out 2020 with a bang.

A special weather statement from Environment Canada says we can expect snow to begin Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday.

So far, it appears as though 2 to 4 centimetres of snow are on the menu beginning Tuesday afternoon.

Environment Canada says snow could gradually switch over to a brief period of freezing rain or ice pellets on Wednesday morning.

The department says the timing and combination of mixed precipitation could impact travel across much of the province on New year's Eve or New Year's Day.

