Erin O'Toole joins Peter MacKay on ballot for Conservative leadership race

Former cabinet minister and current MP Erin O'Toole will be on the ballot for the Conservative party's leadership race.

His campaign team says he's now raised the entire $300,000 fee, as well as signed up the required 3,000 people to make the party's final list of contenders.

O'Toole joins former cabinet minister Peter MacKay as the only two people who've met all the rules to enter.

Six others people are still trying and have until March 25 to submit the fees and signatures.

A poll published today by Leger Marketing suggests O'Toole has a ways to go to catch up to existing support for MacKay but many Tory voters have yet to make up their minds.

Conservative party members will elect a new leader on June 27.