Esgenoopetitj First Nation man turns himself in following robbery in community

A man from Esgenoopetitj First Nation has been charged following a robbery at a convenience store in the community.

The RCMP says a man entered the Four D's Grocery store on Peters Road, armed with a weapon, last Thursday and demanded money from the employee.

Nobody was injured, however he fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A few days later a 30-year-old man from the community turned himself in.

Tyson Joe is charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence, and assault with a weapon.

Joe will remain in police custody until is plea hearing on September 15th.