Ecole Secondaire Nepisiguit's girls varsity hockey team appears to be unstoppable.

So far the team has a perfect season, having wrapped up 2020 with a perfect 6-0 record.

Add that to last season and the team is on a 24-game win streak.

Coach Christian Richard says the girls will stick to the game plan of keeping defense tight in order to keep the momentum going through 2021.

The girls are back on the ice on January 3rd.