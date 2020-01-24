ESN hockey player suspended, RCMP investigating following alleged on-ice incident

The RCMP is investigating an alleged incident of assault that happened at a high school hockey game in Tracadie last week.

ICI Radio-Canada reports a goaltender with Ecole Secondair Nepisiguit of Bathurst's boys hockey team has been suspended indefinitely after a Polyvalente WA Losier play was allegedly struck in the head during a game last Friday.

The incident was captured on video and has been viewed on social media more than two-million times.

The mother of the alleged 16-year-old victim says she believes her son was targeted.

Mounties say it's too early to say if charges will be laid.