Essential workers will not be required to pay double child care fees

The province says it is working to minimize the financial impact that child care facility closures are having on parents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A release says the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development has committed to covering the fees of anyone who has lost their income due to the ongoing outbreak.

It continues to provide parent subsidies as scheduled.

Essential service workers will not have to pay twice for their child care services, including those paying to reserve a space for their child at their usual facility but whose child is attending one of the emergency child care facilities.

The Department says in this situation, the government will cover the cost of emergency child care and parents should notify the department to make sure they are not double-billed.

This also means parents must continue to pay to hold their space at a centre that has not laid off its staff.

The public health directive that people who have travelled internationally on or after March 9 still applies, and travellers are to avoid early learning and child care centres for 14 days.