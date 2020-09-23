Ethics watchdog dismisses conflict of interest charges against PM's chief of staff

The federal ethics watchdog has dismissed Conservative allegations of conflict of interest involving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff and her husband.



Ethics commissioner Mario Dion says the allegations are ``speculative'' and do not provide ``a factual basis to support the belief that a contravention'' of the Conflict of Interest Act may have occurred.



Consequently, Dion says he's informed Conservative MPs Pierre Poilievre and Michael Barrett that their request for an investigation does not meet the requirements of the act.



His conclusion was relayed in a Sept.15 letter, obtained by The Canadian Press, to Trudeau's chief of staff, Katie Telford.



The Conservatives' allegations revolved around a report that Telford's husband, Rob Silver, had lobbied aides in the Prime Minister's Office and the finance minister's office to change the rules for the federal emergency wage subsidy program so that mortgage finance company MCAP would be eligible.



Silver is a senior vice-president with MCAP, a post he has held since January.