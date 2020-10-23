EU reimposes travel restriction on Canada amid rising pandemic numbers

The European Union's council has re-imposed a travel restriction on Canada as it battles a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The move reverses a decision in June that lifted entry restrictions on a number of non-EU countries, including Canada.



The Canadian Press has obtained a memo form Council of the European Union, dated Wednesday, that says Canada, along with Georgia and Tunisia were being deleted from a list of countries from which travel had been permitted.



The memo says the decision was taken as part of a regular two-week review process.



It says the commission consulted with relevant EU agencies and services.



The memo also says the EU will now allow travel from Singapore.