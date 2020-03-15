Events with large gatherings suspended at N.B. provincial parks

Events have been suspended at New Brunswick's provincial parks.

A release says based on the recommendations of the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, all planned events at provincial parks have been suspended until further notice.

This decision affects the three provincial parks which are open during the winter months: Mount Carleton, Mactaquac and Sugarloaf.

These parks will remain open for all other normal outdoor activities.

For more information on programming and activities, visitors can contact the parks' respective administrative offices.