Evidence wraps up at sex assault trial of Quebec TV star Eric Salvail

The Crown rested its case Monday at the sexual assault trial of former Quebec television star Eric Salvail, with final arguments to be heard later this week.



Prosecutors were expected to present three rebuttal witnesses who claim to have been victims of inappropriate touching, exhibitionism or repeated sexual comments from Salvail.



Instead, prosecutor Amelie Rivard told the judge that audio from police interviews of the three witnesses would be filed, with Salvail's lawyer agreeing to waive the right to cross-examine them.



Salvail is on trial for sexual assault, harassment and unlawful confinement in connection with events alleged to have occurred between April and October 1993 involving his former co-worker, Donald Duguay.



Duguay, who has agreed to be identified publicly, alleges he was assaulted in a bathroom of Radio-Canada's Montreal headquarters.



Salvail, 51, denied all the allegations against him during testimony at his trial, referring to the details of the alleged infractions as far-fetched. He said he was no longer working at the public broadcaster's Montreal headquarters when the alleged incident occurred.