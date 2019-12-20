Ex-cop, hockey coach Francois Lamarre arraigned on sex charges involving minors

A former Montreal police officer and local hockey coach accused of nine sex-related charges involving minors has made his first court appearance.

Francois Lamarre was visibly pale and frail in a wheelchair pushed by his brother as he appeared at a courthouse in a Montreal suburb.

He faces charges of gross indecency, indecent exposure, sexual assault, sexual touching and invitation to sexual touching involving four alleged victims who were boys between the ages of nine and 16 at the time.

Lamarre, who retired from the Montreal police force in 1994, was a hockey coach in the Montreal suburb of Greenfield Park from 1970 to 1980.

Some of the alleged victims were youth involved in hockey, while others lived in Lamarre's neighbourhood.

The infractions are alleged to have been committed between 1972 and 1997 at Lamarre's home, in his car and at arenas. Lamarre went by ``Frank'' at the time of the alleged offences.