Ex-NDP leader Tom Mulcair featured at pro-homeopathy conference in Montreal

Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says the Quebec government should do more to recognize and regulate the products to protect consumers' safety and their freedom to choose what works best for them.

Mulcair told a gathering of the Quebec Coalition for Homeopathy yesterday that he's been using homeopathic remedies for about 30 years and feels they help prevent him from getting sick while travelling.

He added he believes there is scientific proof of their efficacy, although he acknowledges homeopathy has many opponents.

Critics say it is frustrating to see someone of Mulcair's stature legitimize a field they denounce as pseudoscience.

Jonathan Jarry of the McGill Office for Science and Society denounces the claim that homeopathic remedies do no harm just because they're safe to consume.

He says people might be convinced to try homeopathy instead of a proven treatment, wasting their money on what is essentially a sugar pill.

Proponents of homeopathy also believe that a product becomes more potent the more it is diluted, a belief that Jarry says flies in the face of basic scientific principles.