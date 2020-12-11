Experts call for increased access to digital media literacy education for Canadian kids

Experts say kids in Canada need greater access to media and digital media literacy education to help them navigate what's real and what's fake online.



Doctor Ghayda Hassan, the director of the Canadian Practitioners Network for the Prevention of Radicalization and Extremist Violence, says social media has led to the proliferation of misinformation and intentional disinformation.



She says the speed at which people access information online means we don't have time to process and validate it before biases interfere, particularly if the content is shared by someone we like or trust.



Hassan wants to see a national strategy and mandatory education covering digital media literacy in schools across Canada, just as math is taught.



Matthew Johnson is the director of education for the group MediaSmarts and says all provinces and territories have included media literacy education for nearly 20 years.



But he says the material largely hasn't been updated to reflect how media have changed since the 1990s, and Canada lacks recent data about what teachers are actually covering across the country.



Johnson says social media requires new approaches to authenticating information, since tools and signals that may have worked to verify stories from traditional print and broadcast media may not be useful today.