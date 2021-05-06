Experts say herd immunity for COVID-19 in Canada may be a challenge

Experts say Canada may find it challenging to reach herd immunity for COVID-19 but a return to pre-pandemic life is possible through vaccinations.



Herd immunity is described as the endgame for a vaccination blitz and is achieved when enough people are immune either through vaccinations or infections, or a combination of both.



Professor Paul Tupper from Simon Fraser University's mathematics department says there are a few reasons why Canada may not reach that immunity with COVID-19.



He says immunity through vaccines and infection doesn't last permanently and because the virus is across the world, COVID is reintroduced in different places across borders.



Tupper says COVID-19 may eventually become like the seasonal flu.



Doctor Isaac Bogoch (bow-GOSH'), an infectious disease specialist with the University of Toronto, says while Canada may or may not reach true herd immunity, vaccines can significantly reduce transmission rates.



He says while some communities within a province might see some transmission of COVID-19, others may not because of widespread vaccinations.