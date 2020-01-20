Extradition hearing for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou begins today in Vancouver

A court hearing begins today in Vancouver over the American request to extradite an executive of the Chinese telecom giant Huawei on fraud charges.

The arrest of Meng Wanzhou in 2018 fractured relations between Canada and China.

At issue at this week's hearing is the legal test of double criminality, meaning if the allegations are also a crime in Canada then Meng should be extradited to the United States.

Meng is accused of lying to a bank about a Huawei subsidiary's business in Iran, putting the financial institution at risk of violating U.S. sanctions against the country.

Her lawyers have argued that the allegations do not amount to fraud and Canada does not have similar sanctions against Iran.

Meng, who's free on bail and living in one of her two multimillion-dollar homes in Vancouver, denies the allegations.