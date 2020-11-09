Alex Trebek, the Canadian-born host of iconic quiz show ``Jeopardy!'' has died.



He was 80.



Trebek developed into a daily presence in living rooms around the world during the 36 years he hosted the show.



He became a beloved figure through the warm demeanour and sharp wit he brought to the long-running game show.



The official ``Jeopardy!'' Twitter account announced that Trebek died at home early Sunday morning surrounded by family and friends. Trebek revealed in March 2019 that he'd been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.



He acknowledged the survival rate was low, but vowed to ``fight this'' and ``keep working.''