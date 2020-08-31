Face covering required in all NB, PEI Atlantic Superstore locations effective Tuesday

You'll need to wear a mask or face-covering beginning this week if you're planning at shopping at Atlantic Superstores.

Loblaw Atlantic tells our news room all customers entering Atlantic Superstore locations in New Brunswick and PEI will need to wear face covering beginning Tuesday.

Company's Mark Boudreau says all customers and employees are being asked to wear a mask or face covering at all times while inside the store.

Boudreau says disposable masks will be available at all locations.

