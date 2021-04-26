Families growing impatient for info. on NB's mysterious neurological syndrome

Families of people hit with a mysterious neurological syndrome in New Brunswick say they're losing patience waiting for information from the health officials who are investigating.



Steve Ellis, whose father has all the symptoms of the mystery illness, says he can appreciate the government doesn't want to scare people with the information, but the lack of information is also scary.



There have been six deaths and 44 suspected cases linked to the brain disease.



Symptoms include rapidly progressing dementia, muscle spasms, atrophy and a host of other complications.



Last week, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said a website is being developed to provide information to the public, and that it was, ``expected to go live any day.''



Trina Musseau of Edmonton, Alberta has been watching the news of the mystery illness with interest after the death of her father, Cedric Mills, five years ago at the age of 60.



She says he became ill in 2014 after spending ten summers working in Pennfield, New Brunswick as a fisherman and spraying fishing nets and died without doctors able to make a diagnosis.



Musseau says she wants to share his medical records but has had no reply from New Brunswick health officials.