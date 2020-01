The Canadian Red Cross says a family of three has been displaced by a weekend fire in Shippagan.

A release says the fire, reported shortly after 2:00 p.m. Saturday, was mostly confined to the basement, but caused smoke damage throughout their rented bungalow.

Volunteers assisted the woman and two adult children with emergency lodging, as well as purchases of food, clothing and other basics.

There were no injuries reported in the fire.