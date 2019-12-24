Family displaced by fire in Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes

The Canadian Red Cross says a couple and their adult son have been displaced by a fire in Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes.

In a tweet, the aid agency says the fire was reported around 5:45 p.m. Monday,

The family has made arrangements to stay with a relative and have been assisted with emergency purchases like food and clothing by Red Cross volunteers while they await more help through insurance.

There were no word on any injuries.

Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes is approximately 30 km northwest of Grand Falls.