Family of four displaced Friday by fire in Wiggins Mills

A family of four is temporarily homeless after a fire in Wiggins Mills Friday morning.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire was reported shortly before noon on March 26th and destroyed the house about 40 kilometres west of Fredericton.

Volunteers have assisted a woman, two of her adult sons and a daughter-in-law with emergency purchases of winter clothing, food, some other basics and transportation, and all four are staying with relatives for the time being.

The aid agency says there were no injuries from the fire.