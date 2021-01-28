Family of New Brunswick man shot dead by police hopes inquest can answer questions

The family of an Indigenous New Brunswick man shot dead by police last year says it hopes a coroner's inquest will answer the many questions surrounding his death.



Rodney Levi was shot dead by the RCMP on June 12, 2020, in Sunny Corner, N.B., after police responded to a complaint about a disturbance in a home.



Prosecutors decided not to charge the officers following an investigation by a police watchdog, which cleared the police of wrongdoing after it concluded they believed Levi was using force against them.



Levi family lawyer Alisa Lombard says there are questions about whether police followed proper protocol and about the credibility of witnesses who spoke to investigators.



She says Levi clearly needed help but got the opposite.

Lombard says Levi's family hopes the coroner's inquest, scheduled for Oct. 4, will help explain in more detail what happened to him.