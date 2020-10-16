Family of three and dog safe-and-sound after vehicle becomes submerged in stream

A family of three and a dog were safely rescued after their vehicle was partially submerged in a stream in the Saint-Leonard Parent area.

Police say the SUV was trying to cross a stream near an off-road trail off Route 144 on Wednesday when it was swept away by the current.

A toddler was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Mounties say if you're unsure of how deep the water is, the safest thing to do is to avoid crossing.