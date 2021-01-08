Family seeks investigation report into the death of man shot by RCMP in New Brunswick

The family of a New Brunswick man shot and killed by police last June is calling for the release of a report into his death.

Rodney Levi, who was from the Metepenagiag First Nation, was shot dead by the RCMP on the evening of June 12 in Miramichi, N.B., after police had responded to a complaint about a disturbance in a home.

Levi's killing came days after an Edmundston, N.B., police officer shot and killed Chantel Moore, a 26-year-old Indigenous woman, during a wellness check.

Quebec's police watchdog, the Bureau des enquetes independantes, says it forwarded its reports on both shootings to New Brunswick's Public Prosecutions Services and to the coroner in the case on Dec. 16.

Alisa Lombard, the lawyer for Levi's family, says they are ``grieving in the dark,'' and deserve to learn the details of his death.

A spokesperson for New Brunswick's Department of Justice says the reports into the deaths of Levi and Moore are under review, and there will be no comment until the work is complete.